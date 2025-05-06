Inter advanced to their second UEFA Champions League final in three seasons after an epic semifinal tie against Barcelona, winning 7-6 on aggregate in one of the most memorable two-legged series in the competition's history. The semifinalists' 13 goals are tied for the most in a Champions League semifinal, joining the 2018 tally from Liverpool and Roma in a series that the Reds won 7-6. A series such as this one was jam-packed with memorable moments from both sides, each of them feeling like definitive moments in a tie where the momentum seesawed back and forth as both teams had a realistic chance at advancing. There were moments of individual brilliance to match the impressive group efforts from both Inter and Barcelona, ensuring nonstop entertainment for 210 minutes.

Davide Frattesi's 99th-minute winner will be amongst the most memorable moments, as will Lamine Yamal's impressive performance over two legs and Yann Sommer's shot-stopping brilliance to ensure a high-scoring tie did not have more goals in them. That selection, though, only scratches the surface of a semifinal tie that never had a dull moment.

Here's a look back at the top 10 moments from Inter's semifinal tie against Barcelona.

10. Marcus Thuram's goal within 30 seconds

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 1, Barcelona 0

There is perhaps no better way to start this list than with the very first of the 13 goals in this tie. The pre-match narrative did not favor Inter – their treble hopes were officially over, they had not won in four and had not scored in three. It took Marcus Thuram just 30 seconds to flip the script, though, connecting well with Denzel Dumfries and coming up with a stellar finish that set the tone for this tie.

9. Lautaro Martinez gives Inter the advantage at home

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 4, Barcelona 3

For the home leg, it was Lautaro Martinez's turn to score first. It was an impactful showing for the Argentina international, who was questionable for the second leg after picking up an injury in Barcelona but his inclusion in the lineup was worth it for Inter. This strike was impressive from start to finish, first with Federico Dimarco winning the ball in Barcelona's half and then with Dumfries' fantastic assist. Martinez also delivered with a classic finish to give Inter the advantage.

8. Dani Olmo levels the aggregate score

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 5, Barcelona 5

Barcelona may have come out on the losing side, but it was not necessarily through an inability to mount the comeback. By the time Dani Olmo scored in the second half of the second leg, this was the third time Barcelona had leveled the aggregate score, though each time was equally dramatic. Olmo was coming off a shaky first-half performance where he had a couple of meaningful opportunities but was not decisive enough, but he ditched that baggage in time to receive Gerard Martin's pass and put the ball in the back of the net.

7. Eric Garcia's impressive volley

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 5, Barcelona 4

The foundation of Olmo's dramatic goal, though, came courtesy of an unlikely source – Eric Garcia. The defender ensured Barcelona would be able to mount their latest comeback with a strike at the start of the second half of the second leg and in impressive fashion with a volley that will likely go in his career-end highlight reel.

6. Lamine Yamal's star-making showing

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 2, Barcelona 1

A clear sign that this was a memorable tie is that the section on Yamal ranks sixth on this list. The 17-year-old marked a milestone during this series, playing his 100th game for Barcelona in the first leg and proving himself to be the game's brightest young star along the way. Not only did he score in the first leg as Barcelona began to mount the first of many comebacks, he took 15 shots over the course of two legs. The first leg alone felt like a star-making turn, leaving most with no choice but to compare him to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, and this may just be one of the games many will cite as an early example of his stardom.

5. Raphinha gives Barcelona the lead late

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 5, Barcelona 6

Barcelona had the lead just once over the two legs, and it came in the 89th minute of the second leg, when Raphinha impressed with his late goal. He took a stellar strike that Sommer saved, but the ball fell back to the Brazil international's feet, and he took advantage of his second chance. The goal came despite a fairly absent outing for Raphinha, who did not make much of an impact in this game otherwise but added to his career-best season.

4. Denzel Dumfries' time to shine

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 3, Barcelona 1

There were several surprise heroes in this tie for Inter, chief among them Dumfries. He made his impact quickly with two goals off set pieces in the first leg but by the time the tie was over, he had five goal contributions. He is now tied for second for most goal involvements in a Champions League semifinal tie, joining ex-Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino. The record belongs to Alessandro del Piero, who had six goal contributions in Juventus' 6-4 aggregate win over Monaco in the 1997-98 semifinals, but Dumfries will no doubt be happy with his output.

3. Yann Sommer's shot-stopping showing

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 4, Barcelona 3

The thing about Inter's triumph is that it required several outstanding performances to combat Barcelona's brilliance. That's where Sommer comes in – as Yamal took shot after shot at his goal, the goalkeeper was up to the task and especially so in the second half of extra time on Tuesday. Whether the save was big or small, the fatigue of extra time was no bother for Sommer and he was the key as Inter successfully closed out a back-and-forth semifinal series.

2. Davide Frattesi clinches it for Inter

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 7, Barcelona 6

The actual death knell in this chaotic tie came courtesy of another unlikely hero – Frattesi, who came off the bench to seal the deal after the likes of Martinez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were switched out. His finish was fairly straightforward, getting the best of Barcelona's porous defense one final time and ensuring Inter would play in the Champions League final yet again.

1. Francesco Acerbi sends it to extra time

Aggregate score at the time: Inter 6, Barcelona 6

In a tie defined by unlikely heroes, one stands above the rest – Francesco Acerbi. In the 93rd minute, Barcelona were 90 seconds away from advancing to the final after two dominant legs. The victory lap felt imminent, complete with an appearance by Robert Lewandowski in the 91st minute that felt like a formality, especially with Martinez and Mkhitaryan now on the bench. The ball fell to the 37-year-old Acerbi, who had no goals so far this season, in the 93rd minute, and all of a sudden, extra time was on its way. Perhaps more so than Frattesi's goal, this felt like the most decisive moment in the tie – with their backs against the wall, Inter played catch-up for the first time in the whole series and pulled it off in quick order.