Players in the NWSL are embracing the free agency market. Athletes have been able to enter negotiations since September, and now that the NWSL Expansion Draft has concluded, newly signed free agents can be announced at any moment. Some players are already off the market and with new teams. Others are looking for a home and the right terms. So who are the big names remaining on the free agency list?

We took a look at the top players in the free agency market:

Top 10 NWSL free agents

10. MID Savannah McCaskill, Angel City: The center attacking mid has seen her role increase over the last two seasons with Angel City. She led the team in offensive production in 2023 with three assists and four goals as the team reached the NWSL Playoffs.

9. FWD Maria Sanchez, Houston Dash: A winger with a notorious left foot, the Mexican international was the driving force behind Houston's entire attack in 2023. She led the team in chances created (29) while providing four assists and four goals during the season.

8. DEF Sarah Gorden, Angel City: The centerback has been a league professional since 2016 and a starting-caliber player for the last six seasons. She earned iron woman honors for the second time in her career after playing every minute for Angel City after sustaining an ACL injury the year before and was a Defender of the Year finalist.

7. DEF Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars: A long-time fullback in the league, Krueger's experience as a defensive back has been split across the backline nearly her entire professional career. Her versatility in multiple roles would provide a solid presence to any backline, but her recent attacking tendencies make her an asset on offense. She was second on the team in chances created (19) and expected assists (xA 1.98).

6. DEF Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars: The 25-year-old centerback could be ready for a change of scenery after being drafted by the club in 2019. A defender with good vision and strong in the air, she made her return to the pitch after an ACL injury in 2022. She was second in the league in clearances (101) and blocked shots (22).

5. DEF Emily Fox, North Carolina Courage: Recently nominated for U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, Fox had a massive 2023 for club along with U.S. national team duty. She flexed her adaptability playing as a right back after featuring mostly as a left back during her first seasons in the league. If the offers aren't right, recent reports say she could be headed overseas.

4. MID Emily Sonnett, OL Riegn: Sonnett made a positional shift under head coach Laura Harvey and rose to prominence as a defensive midfielder this year. She's effective in different pressing scenarios and led the team in recoveries (212) while finishing second in interceptions (27).

3. FWD Mallory Swanson, Chicago Red Stars: The forward had her 2023 cut short due to a torn patellar tendon in April. She still ended as the leading goal scorer for the U.S. national team with seven goals. Despite an injury cutting her blazing form, she's been an MVP-caliber player for the Red Stars her last few seasons. She's on the road to recovery and her 22 goals (across all competitions) in the last three seasons will have teams calling for her services.

2. MID Rose Lavelle, OL Reign: The 28-year-old midfielder had her 2023 hampered by injury but is closing out the year on a high note. Lavelle's 2023 NWSL Championship performance kept the Reign's hope alive after a jarring start to the final with Megan Rapinoe's injury and impending retirement. Lavelle is a menace on the dribble and her ability on the ball

1. MID Crystal Dunn, Portland Thorns: The three-time NWSL Champion and 2019 World Cup winner had already announced her departure from the Thorns to test free agency waters. Dunn is a proven winner and can be both collaborator and clinical in the attacking third. Sources say she's heading to the east coast, but no announcements have been made.