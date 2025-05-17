Saturday will be a busy day for soccer fans as exciting matches from leagues across the globe take over the schedule. One of the biggest matches of the season kicks off the weekend slate at Crystal Palace host Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium at 11:30 a.m. ET. Man City will be playing in their 14th FA Cup finale, while the Eagles are making their third appearance in the final after losing to Manchester United in both 1990 and 2016.

The FA Cup final packs plenty of star power, with forward Erling Haaland back on the pitch for Man City. The Norwegian superstar was sidelined for almost two months due to an ankle injury he sustained in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Haaland has recorded 21 goals in Premier League play this season and is listed at -105 (risk $105 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook to score at anytime during Saturday's match. Man City are -230 favorites to win the cup, with Crystal Palace listed as +180 underdogs (risk $100 to win $180).



The action doesn't end with the FA Cup final, as the Columbus Crew host FC Cincinnati in MLS action at 7:15 p.m. ET and the Washington Spirit take on Utah Royals FC in NWSL play at 7:30 p.m. ET. With so many soccer games available at sportsbooks, SportsLine's soccer expert Brandt Sutton has analyzed the odds to help you find value to add to your soccer picks for Saturday, May 17.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top soccer picks and predictions for Saturday, May 17:

FA Cup: Manchester City (-130 on 90-minute money line)

"Manchester City cruised to a 5-2 victory over Crystal Palace on April 12, scoring five unanswered goals after going down 2-0 in the first 21 minutes," Sutton noted. "City are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against Palace, securing four wins during that stretch. The Citizens have scored 18 goals in their last six meetings against Crystal Palace, so I'm backing Pep Guardiola to lead his men to victory."

MLS: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati - Over 2.5 goals (-106)

"The Hell is Real derby is one of my favorites in the MLS because it often produces fireworks," Sutton said. "Over 2.5 goals have been scored in five of the past six meetings between these rivals, and I expect we'll see at least three goals again in this one."

NWSL: Washington Spirit (-165 on 90-minute money line)

"Utah Royals FC have struggled in recent weeks, losing three straight fixtures," Sutton pointed out. "The Royals have been held scoreless in five of their last six games, so I'm backing Washington to secure all three points at home."

