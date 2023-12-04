Torino will host Atalanta in an Italian Serie A clash Monday on Paramount+. The home team is 12th in the league table with 16 points and won their last home game 2-1 over Sassuolo on Nov. 6. Meanwhile, Atalanta are eighth in the Serie A table with 20 points but are coming off a 1-1 draw in the UEFA Europa League against Sporting CP and also drew their last away match in league play 1-1 against Udinese on Nov. 12. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino is set for 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Torino vs. Atalanta odds list Atalanta as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Torino vs. Atalanta

Torino vs. Atalanta date: Monday, Dec. 4

Torino vs. Atalanta time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Atalanta vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Torino vs. Atalanta, Sutton is picking Over 2.5 goals to be scored for a +120 payout. The Atalanta attack has been strong all season, scoring 21 goals in 13 league matches and they've scored in every match across all competitions except for one this season. Meanwhile, Torino have yielded multiple goals in five of their last nine matches across all competitions.

"Over 2.5 goals have been scored in each of the last eight meetings between Torino and Atalanta, and four of Atalanta's last six matches in Serie A play have featured more than 2.5 goals," Sutton told SportsLine. "Atalanta have scored at least twice in two of their last three matches on the road in league play and they've conceded at least once in four of their last five fixtures across all competitions." Stream the game here.

