Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus are going through a very difficult moment. The Bianconeri are coming from a disappointing week where they lost two consecutive matches, first against AC Milan first last Saturday and then, shockingly, against Maccabi Haifa away on Tuesday. The coach is now under pressure but Juventus president Andrea Agnelli confirmed that he's not in danger as of now. On Saturday the Derby della Mole against Torino will tell us if the situation can change or not in the short term period of time. Here's what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Stadio Olimpico -- Turin, Italy

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Torino +200; Draw +215; Juventus +150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Torino: Ivan Juric announced that strikers Pietro Pellegri and Toni Sanabria won't be available for the derby against Juventus. Torino are coming from a draw at home against Empoli and are currently tenth in the Serie A table with eleven points, with three wins, two draws and four defeats after nine games. Granata's last win against Juventus was back in 2015, seven years ago.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Juventus: With yet another injury to Angel Di Maria, who will likely miss the next three weeks, Massimiliano Allegri needs to change something in his tactical setup. The Bianconeri should be back to the 3-5-2 with Arek Milik and Dusan Vlahović who are expected to play as strikers. Key player and former Torino's captain Gleison Bremer is expected to start alongside Danilo and Alex Sandro in the three-man back line.

Prediction

Juventus are going through a difficult moment and need a win at all costs, but it won't be an easy one against Juric's side. Pick: Juventus 2, Torino 1.