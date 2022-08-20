The start of the new Italian Serie A season continues on Saturday when Torino F.C. hosts Ciro Immobile and S.S. Lazio on Paramount+. The home team won its first match of the season over newly-promoted Monza and looks to keep rolling by getting its first win at home. Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri's men are coming off a physical 2-1 win over Bologna that got so chippy a player from each team exited with a red card. With both sides looking good in their season-openers, this promises to be a very entertaining match. You can catch all the action when you stream the match now on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stadio Olimpico di Torino in Turin, Italy is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Torino vs. Lazio odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lazio as the +135 favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +195 underdog. A draw is priced at +245 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Saturday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Torino vs. Lazio

Torino vs. Lazio date: Saturday, August 20

Torino vs. Lazio time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Torino vs. Lazio live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Torino vs. Lazio

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is 204-187-7 on his SportsLine picks in 2022, which includes a run of 51-34-1 on his last 86 picks (59.3 percent) for a profit of more than $900 for $100 bettors.

For Torino vs. Lazio, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -150 payout. The expert admits that betting on these matchups early in the season can be a bit tricky because of the long offseason, but sees upside in both teams. Eimer likes Lazio because of the Immobile-led offense and expects the goal-scoring striker to find the back of the net again on Saturday after he scored in Lazio's season-opener. But don't count out Torino, a team with a sneaky way of playing up to bigger teams.

"Torino is no joke," Eimer told SportsLine. "This is a team that always has the potential to cause problems no matter who they are playing against. They are one of the better teams that consistently finishes in the middle of the table. While a win against newly promoted Monza was expected from this host, they also had flashes of brilliance in the matchup. When they are firing on all cylinders, they can win any matchup in this league." Stream the match now here.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.