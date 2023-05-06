Serie A returns to action on Paramount+ on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Monza @ Torino

Current Records: Monza 12-9-12, Torino 12-9-12

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a soccer podcast covering everything you need to know about European game's top competitions and storylines. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Monza will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The odds don't look promising for Monza but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Monza haven't lost a game since April 2nd, a trend which continued on Wednesday. They and Roma ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw. Monza's goal came from Luca Caldirola at minute 39, while Roma's was scored by Stephan El Shaarawy in the 24th.

Meanwhile, Torino never let their opponents score on Wednesday. They walked away with a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria.

Monza will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

Odds

Torino are a solid favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -101 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.