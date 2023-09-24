Serie A returns to action this weekend on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Roma @ Torino

Current Records: Roma 1-1-2, Torino 2-1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Roma have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. Roma and Torino will square off against one another at 2:45 p.m. ET on September 24th at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. The pair are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Roma and Empoli combined for 11 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Everything went Roma's way against Empoli as they made off with a 7-0 victory. With that victory, Roma brought their scoring average up to 2.8 goals per game.

Meanwhile, Torino faced off against Salernitana for the first time this season, and the Bull walked away the winners. Torino blew past Salernitana 3-0. Nemanja Radonjic was a major factor in the win, as he booted in two goals all by himself.

Roma skirted past Torino in their previous matchup back in April 1-0. Will Roma repeat their success, or does Torino have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Roma is a slight favorite against Torino, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +155 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Roma has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Torino.