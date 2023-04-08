Torino and Roma square off for a second time this season for an Italian Serie A standoff on Saturday on Paramount+. These sides settled for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture back on November 13, in a match where Torino narrowly controlled possession by 42% but Roma controlled the shot count 13-10. Jose Mourinho's men now sit in fifth on the Serie A table and have righted the ship after consecutive losses, defeating Sampdoria 3-0 last weekend. Meanwhile, Torino sit at 10th on the table and are coming off of a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Olimpico di Torino in Turin is set for 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Torino vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Roma as the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Torino as the +245 underdogs. A draw is priced at +195 and the over/under for total goals is 1.5.

How to watch Roma vs. Torino

Torino vs. Roma date: Saturday, April 8

Torino vs. Roma time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Roma vs. Torino

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Torino vs. Roma, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a +120 payout. The expert said that while he agrees with sportsbooks that Saturday's match will be a defensive one, he also thinks both sides will find the back of the net.



While Torino have scored in six of their last eight home matches, Roma have scored in 10 of their last 11 Serie A road games. Plus, BTTS has hit in six of those away games for Roma. So, while Saturday's match will still be cagey, there should also be some scoring.

"Oddsmakers are expecting to see a defensive battle when Torino host Roma in a Serie A showdown on Saturday, posting the over/under at 1.5 goals," Sutton told SportsLine. "These two settled for a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, with both goals coming in the second half, a scenario I think we could see repeat on Saturday."

