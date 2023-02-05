Serie A returns to action this Sunday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Udinese @ Torino

Current Records: Udinese 7-8-5; Torino 7-6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Udinese and Torino played to a draw at Dacia Arena and now head to Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino to break the series. Udinese will take on Torino at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Despite trouble winning, Udinese have kept their last 13 contests to within a goal, so Torino should be prepared for a fight.

Udinese and Verona finished up their game with a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Torino and Empoli finished up their game with a 2-2 draw.

Udinese will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. Three points Is up for grabs,so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Odds

Torino are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +127 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

