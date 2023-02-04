Udinese will take on Torino at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Torino are 3-3-3 at home, while Udinese are 4-3-3 on the road. Udinese can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-1-3 in that position. Betting on them to draw this season has been the clever bettor's play so far: a $100 dollar bet on that outcome on every game would place those bettors at a nice $1,705.00 in the black. Torino might be expected to win, but given they're only 3-4-3 when favored this could be anyone's game. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.

The latest Torino vs. Udinese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Torino as the +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese the +230 underdog. A draw is priced at +210, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

How to watch Torino vs. Udinese

Torino vs. Udinese date: February 5th

Torino vs. Udinese time: 9 a.m. ET

Torino vs. Udinese live stream: Paramount+

Torino vs. Udinese picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Udinese

Udinese and Verona finished up their game with a 1-1 draw. The draw left them with a 7-8-5 record in Serie A play this season. Udinese have been shutout just once in their last eight games in Serie A play, and they secured a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria in their last road tilt.

Udinese's attack is spearheaded by Beto, who's found the back of the net seven times in 20 Serie A matches. Lazar Samardzic has also been effective in the attacking third, scoring four goals and recording one assist in league play.

What you need to know about Torino

Meanwhile, Torino and Empoli finished up their last league game with a 2-2 draw. The draw left Torino with a 7-6-7 record in Serie A play this season. Torino also suffered a 2-1 setback against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, so they'll be eager to get back in the win column against Udinese at home on Sunday.

However, Torino are winless in their last six league games. Torino's last victory in Serie A play came against Sampdoria at home on Nov. 9. Torino enter Sunday's match having scored 21 goals this season, while conceding 22 times.

