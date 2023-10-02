Serie A returns to action on Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Torino

Current Records: Verona 2-1-3, Torino 2-2-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Verona will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. Verona's last three games have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Verona didn't get the result they wanted in their first matchup with Atalanta on Wednesday. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 1-0 defeat on Wednesday. The defeat only continues a disappointing trend for they: they've now lost three straight matchups with Atalanta.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Torino was not quite Lazio's equal in the second half on Wednesday. Torino fell 2-0 to Lazio. Lazio's two goals came from Matias Vecino at minute 56 and Mattia Zaccagni at minute 75.

Verona has been struggling recently and they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-1-3 record this season. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance: across that stretch, they only averaged zero goals per game. Meanwhile, Torino's loss on Wednesday dropped their record down to 2-2-2.

Verona couldn't quite finish off Torino in their prior recent meeting back in May and fell 1-0. Can Verona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Torino is a solid favorite against Verona, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -121 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Torino has won 3 out of their last 10 games against Verona.