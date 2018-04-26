Toronto 2-1 Chivas second leg: MLS champs lose CONCACAF Champions League in penalties

The CONCACAF Champions League trophy remains in Mexico, as Major League's Soccer regional title drought continues. Just when it looked like Toronto FC would become the first MLS squad to win the cup since 2000, Chivas was able to hold on as the second leg of the final went to extra time. Regulation ended 2-1 to Toronto, which meant penalties. The Mexican club won the penalty kicks 4-2, with the match ending on Michael Bradley's penalty kick, which flew into the stands.

Toronto went to Mexico knowing it would need two goals to have a chance after last week's 2-1 loss at home in the first leg, and it got those goals from Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco after going down early to finish regulation 3-3 on aggregate, but the title was there for the taking as the final touch for the rest of the match wasn't there.

No chance was better than Marky Delgado's, who was on the verge of lifting Toronto to the trophy with this chance in added time, but he inexplicably missed:

That foreshadowed Bradley's penalty kick, as a Mexican club once again takes home the trophy in what was MLS' best chance in a while to win the hardware.

#Chivas win 4-2 on penalties to win #SCCL2018 after final was 3-3 on aggregate. Most devastating end possible for #TFC as Michael Bradley skied his penalty. The captain, heart and soul of the club, and most important player in the tournament. Heartbreaking. #CVGvTOR #CCL #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/83fWiMFHHc — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) April 26, 2018

It was a match where little went right for Toronto when it comes to requesting a little help from the soccer gods. Giovinco was punched during the match, and no card was given:

Altidore had to leave the match early with an injury as well, and it was a night to forget for the MLS champs just when it looked like it would be a night to remember.

Chivas made all four of their penalty kick attempts, and as a result, they'll be at the 2018 Club World Cup.

