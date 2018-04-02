Toronto FC vs. America live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CCL on TV, stream online
Toronto hosts the semifinal first leg
The CONCACAF Champions League semifinals kick off on Tuesday night north of the border as Toronto FC, fresh off an upset of Tigres, welcomes America of Mexico.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Toronto holds serve at home as Sebastian Giovinco nets the winner, but an away goal gives America hope before the second leg. Toronto 2, America 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
'Stranger Things' tifo in USL
And it featured Indy Eleven and the character Eleven of course, just without the waffles
-
Real Madrid vs. Juventus
It's a rematch of last year's final, which Real won 3-1
-
Bayern vs. Sevilla preview
The Germans are the heavy favorites in this one
-
Chelsea vs. Tottenham preview
A Tottenham win could almost secure fourth place for Spurs
-
PSG wins trophy, Neymar may be back soon
The capital club beat Monaco in the final of the French Coupe de la Ligue
-
Ibra's winner: Onside or offside?
It looked like he was offside ... or was he onside?