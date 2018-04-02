Toronto FC vs. America live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CCL on TV, stream online

Toronto hosts the semifinal first leg

The CONCACAF Champions League semifinals kick off on Tuesday night north of the border as Toronto FC, fresh off an upset of Tigres, welcomes America of Mexico. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Toronto holds serve at home as Sebastian Giovinco nets the winner, but an away goal gives America hope before the second leg. Toronto 2, America 1. 

