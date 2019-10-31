Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United score: Nick DeLeon scores stunner to send the Reds to MLS Cup final
For the third time in the past four years, Toronto is in the MLS Cup final
The road teams have prevailed in the MLS conference finals to set up Round 3 between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders in the 2019 MLS Cup. A day after the Sounders toppled Los Angeles FC, Toronto FC did same in Atlanta with a come-from-behind 2-1 win thanks to a stunning goal from Nick DeLeon.
The win for Toronto sets up the third meeting between Seattle and Toronto in the final in the last four years. Seattle won its first MLS title in 2016 and Toronto got its first taste of life as champions in 2017.
Atlanta got a goal from Julian Gressel just four minutes in, but the hosts had a Josef Martinez penalty kick saved six minutes later, blowing a chance to take a commanding lead. Despite putting up 18 shots, Atlanta United couldn't find another, while Toronto found more than an equalizer. Nicolas Benezet scored in the 14th minute, and then Nick DeLeon scored this stunning golazo in the 78th minute to seal the win:
Toronto finished the game with four shots, all of which went on goal, converting half of them. It was an efficient performance from the visitors, with Quentin Westberg making numerous clutch saves to give his team the chance to steal the result on the road.
Toronto, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, is now 3-0-0 in the playoffs with road wins at the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference in NYCFC and Atlanta. It's coach Greg Vanney's third appearance in MLS Cup, all with Toronto.
The final is set for Sunday, Nov. 10 at CenturyLink Field.
In 2016, Seattle won at Toronto in penalty kicks, 5-4. A year later, Toronto beat Seattle 2-0. Each team has won one MLS Cup, and one will join the five current franchises that have won multiple titles in the LA Galaxy (five), D.C. United (four), Houston Dynamo (two), Sporting Kansas City (two) and San Jose Earthquakes (two).
