Toronto FC vs. Chivas de Guadalajara live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League final first leg on TV, stream online

The first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final arrives on Tuesday as the defending MLS champs Toronto FC hosts Chivas de Guadalajara.

Here's how you can watch the match, plus what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A first-leg lead in the regional cup, which hasn't had an MLS team earn the title since 2000.

Prediction

Toronto takes a nice lead to Chivas, dominates their sluggish attack and puts one hand around the trophy. Toronto 2, Chivas 0.