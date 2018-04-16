Toronto FC vs. Chivas de Guadalajara live stream info, TV channel: How to watch CONCACAF Champions League final first leg on TV, stream online

Toronto is the favorite to take home the title

The first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final arrives on Tuesday as the defending MLS champs Toronto FC hosts Chivas de Guadalajara. 

Here's how you can watch the match, plus what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET
TV: Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A first-leg lead in the regional cup, which hasn't had an MLS team earn the title since 2000.

Prediction

Toronto takes a nice lead to Chivas, dominates their sluggish attack and puts one hand around the trophy. Toronto 2, Chivas 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES