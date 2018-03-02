Toronto FC vs. Columbus Crew: 2018 MLS season picks, predictions from soccer insider

Toronto FC begins defense of its MLS crown when the Reds host the Columbus Crew in Saturday's season-opener. The 1 p.m. ET match comes four days after the Reds advanced to the CONCACAF quarterfinals, eliminating the Colorado Rapids.



With the 23-team MLS growing in popularity, oddsmakers have installed Toronto as the 7/2 favorite to repeat. Columbus sits in the middle of the pack at 25/1.



This match sees Toronto as the -145 favorite, meaning you'd risk $145 to win $100 on a Reds' victory. Columbus is a +380 underdog (risk $100 to win $380), while the Draw is listed at +285 (risk $100 to win $285).



The Over-Under, or total number or goals Vegas thinks will be scored, opened at three and has fallen to 2.5.



Gonzalez grew up playing competitive soccer before becoming one of the world's foremost soccer journalists. After covering soccer all over the globe -- a Champions League final in Italy, Copa America, and professional leagues in Argentina -- Gonzalez returned to the U.S. as CBS Sports' top soccer expert. He has his finger on the pulse of MLS teams.



We can tell you Gonzalez is leaning Under. While he knows Toronto has the ability to score in bunches, "this match comes right after playing in the CONCACAF Champions League, and chances are Toronto won't be as sharp."



But his stronger pick is on the side.



With Toronto adding Victor Vazquez to a lineup that already featured Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley, Gonzalez knows the Reds are deserving MLS Cup favorites.



But they were highly inefficient in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with the Rapids; Giovinco was off-target on several chances.



The Crew are eager to avenge last year's one-goal loss to Toronto in the Eastern Conference final. They boast an outstanding goalie in Zack Steffen and could shock the Reds if Gyasi Zardes' scoring resurgence this preseason carries over to Saturday. Gonzalez knows there's value on one side of the money line.



