Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders live stream info, TV channel: How to watch 2017 MLS Cup final on TV, stream online

It's a rematch of the 2016 edition and here's how to watch and follow along

The 2017 MLS Cup is almost here. On Saturday, Toronto FC welcomes the Seattle Sounders to Canada for the final, which is a rematch of last year's MLS Cup. The 2016 edition was won by Seattle on penalty kicks, but Toronto gets its shot at revenge after producing a spectacular regular season, finishing with 12 points more than any team in the league. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN and Univision Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

After falling at home in last season's final, Toronto finally gets its revenge with a two-goal performance from Sebastian Giovinco to win their first MLS Cup. Toronto 2, Seattle 1. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories