Toronto FC vs. Tigres live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Campeones Cup on TV, stream online

The inaugural Campeones Cup is set for Wednesday night as MLS champion Toronto FC hosts Liga MX champ Tigres at BMO Field. The match is also a rematch of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, where Toronto beat tournament favorite Tigres on away goals after finishing 4-4 on aggregate.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Toronto FC vs. Tigres UANL

When: Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2 (English) and Univision Deportes (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Toronto FC vs. Tigres UANL prediction

These two teams have been struggling. Toronto is ninth in the Eastern Conference while Tigres is seventh in the Liga MX table. Both teams have been inconsistent, but right now Tigres is still the stronger, more talented team. They'll show that for 90 minutes. Tigres 2, Toronto 1.