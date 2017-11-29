Toronto vs. Columbus Crew live stream info, TV channel: How to watch MLS Playoffs on TV, stream online

It's the Eastern Conference Championship second leg

The first MLS Cup 2017 finalist will be decided on Wednesday night as Toronto and Columbus battle in the Eastern Conference Championship second leg. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 7:20 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Toronto got a good scoreless draw on the road in the opening leg and returns home to earn a convincing win to return to the MLS Cup. Toronto 2, Columbus 0. 

