Tottenham vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

Tottenham is through and is expected to clinch the group

Tottenham can win its Champions League group on Wednesday when it hosts APOEL in the final match in Group H. The Spurs are through to the next round and are on the verge of edging Real Madrid for the top spot.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: Regional Fox Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) and ESPN3
Live updates

Prediction

The Spurs rest some of their top players but still get the win. Tottenham 3, APOEL 0.

