Arsenal vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

It's another edition of one England's best rivalries

Tottenham welcomes rival Arsenal to Wembley Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's next chapter of the North London derby.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: CNBC (BT Sport 1 in UK)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Spurs start off hot, but Arsenal comes from behind as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bags a late winner. Arsenal 3, Tottenham 2.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories