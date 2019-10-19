Tottenham avoids disaster as VAR somehow allows Dele Alli handball on tying goal
Spurs benefited from VAR and maybe just saved their season
Tottenham may be a long ways away from where it wants to be, but it may have just avoided disaster, with VAR giving a helping hand. Spurs looked on their way to another defeat on Saturday, this time against the Premier League's last-place team in Watford. But in the 86th minute, Dele Alli scored from a tight angle after an apparent handball as he battled Ben Foster for the loose ball. The English midfielder appeared to gain possession of the ball with his arm before finishing into the far side of the net. You can watch the Premier League on fuboTV (Try for free)
Take a look at what happened:
Tough to tell from that angle, but the other replays showed a clear handball as he moved his arm to get the ball to go his way.
And then the confusion came. The ref reviewed the goal, he pointed to the middle circle to indicate the goal had been given, but the big screens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium showed the decision as no goal.
And if you are confused, just check out what happened on Sky Sports with this minute and a half of golden confusion.
A roller coaster of emotions for Spurs fans, but that was a moment worth celebrating. They got a bit lucky that the goal wasn't called off, and good for Mauricio Pochettino, who may have not survived the night as coach had Spurs lost that one.
Out of the League Cup and getting trashed in the Champions League, Spurs need to find the stability in the league to get the season back on track. They are a poor 3-3-3 through nine games in the league, but don't look now as they are just three points off the top six. They wanted three points, deserved zero, yet got one. They'll take it.
