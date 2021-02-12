Jose Mourinho says that Gareth Bale was "totally wrong" to post on social media about a good training session as relations between the Tottenham manager and the forward threaten to turn sour.

Bale was not part of the squad that travelled to Everton for the 5-4 FA Cup fifth round defeat at Goodison Park on Wednesday with Mourinho subsequently pronouncing himself surprised that the Wales international declared himself unavailable and requested a scan on an injury.

In a post on Instagram published as Spurs were preparing for their cup tie, Bale declared he had had a "good session today," three words that spoke to a division in how the player and manager view the Real Madrid loanee's fitness as he struggles to make an impact in his second spell at Tottenham.

Addressing Bale's post, Mourinho said: "I hope that the press conference is about the game and not about individuals but I have to admit that his post created a need to be addressed. It was a contradiction between the post and the reality.

"Since the beginning of the season in relation to everything I tried to be very private and tried to keep everything indoors but I felt that I needed to address the situation. Probably the post was not even his responsibility, I don't know, but the post was showing that training session was great so I'm ready. It was totally wrong.

"When I was questioned I had to say the reality of the things which I repeat for the last time and I hope there are no more questions about it. The situation was exactly the way I told. He was not feeling good. He asked for a scan. He had a scan. The scan didn't show an injury but his feelings were still there and coaches, sports science, we can never go against the feelings because they are much more important than all of us.

"He was not ready for the game. It's as simple as that. If he's ready for tomorrow [against Manchester City] he's selected for tomorrow."

What role, if any, Bale will play away to Manchester City remains unclear even if he and his manager agree on his fitness. The 31-year-old, who wrote himself into Tottenham folklore over six years before joining Real Madrid for a world record fee, has not enjoyed the glorious homecoming he might have hoped since Spurs secured his services on loan for this season. He has made just two starts in the Premier League and played 15 games across all competitions, scoring four goals.

