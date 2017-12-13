Tottenham vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Tottenham takes on Brighton on Wednesday in Premier League play with the Spurs hoping to get back into the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's at stake and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

TV: None

Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's on the line?

Tottenham: Spurs are sixth and three points away from fourth. A win, which is expected, could get them closer to the top four.

Brighton: The newcomers are a surprising 13th with 17 points but are still too close to the drop zone for comfort. Four points up, a draw here will taste like a win.

Prediction

Tottenham has too much talent in attack for Brighton to deal with, and Spurs cruise with two goals in the second half. Spurs 3, Brighton 0.