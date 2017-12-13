Tottenham vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Spurs are trying to get back into the top four
Tottenham takes on Brighton on Wednesday in Premier League play with the Spurs hoping to get back into the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's at stake and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: NBC Sports Gold
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's on the line?
Tottenham: Spurs are sixth and three points away from fourth. A win, which is expected, could get them closer to the top four.
Brighton: The newcomers are a surprising 13th with 17 points but are still too close to the drop zone for comfort. Four points up, a draw here will taste like a win.
Prediction
Tottenham has too much talent in attack for Brighton to deal with, and Spurs cruise with two goals in the second half. Spurs 3, Brighton 0.
