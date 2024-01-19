Tottenham are in talks with Club Brugge over a deal for much heralded Antonio Nusa. While no concrete bid has yet been lodged by Spurs, the club has formally opened talks with the Belgian side. The 18-year-old, already a senior Norway international, is valued at €30 million by his current club, who would want him to remain with them on loan for the remainder of the season. Nusa is also understood to favor a deal that would keep him in the Jupiler Pro League for the remainder of the season.

Securing Nusa would constitute a major coup for Spurs. A string of top Premier League clubs have sent scouts to Bruges and Chelsea made an approach for his services in the summer. Arsenal have also been tracking the youngster's progress. There is no pressure for either Club Brugge or Nusa to push ahead with a deal this month, the forward having signed a new deal in April that ties him to the club until 2027.

Nusa became the youngest player to score on his Champions League debut in September 2022 as Club Brugge beat Porto 4-0, one of six goals he has scored for the Belgian side. A direct winger, he has averaged 3.3 shots per 90 minutes in the Pro League this season and more than five take ons. Dubbed the Norwegian Neymar, Nusa grew up idolising the Brazilian and has previously said he is a player who "[likes] to create chaos."

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu has been keen to strengthen his forward line since the departure of Harry Kane in the summer. Timo Werner has arrived on loan from RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season, offering his manager a player who can start off the left or through the middle. But, as Spurs chase a return to European competition, the club continues to chase more depth in anticipation of the increased minutes load next season.