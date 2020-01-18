Tottenham come as close to winning as possible with millimeter call in draw at Watford

They say football is a game of inches. Soccer, at times, can be a game of just millimeters. Tottenham was left frustrated on Saturday with a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Watford, but it wasn't VAR that took center stage. The goal-line technology was the hero of the day in what's a good point for Watford in the end.

Late in this one, Tottenham looked set to score the winner when Erik Lamela, from the ground, put a slow rolling ball on frame. That's when new signing Ignacio Pussetto was in the right spot at the right time to clear the ball away. Take a look at just how close of a call it was:

INSANE



Spurs were *that* close to finding a winner 🤯 pic.twitter.com/N1Xcb2OSrp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 18, 2020

Once the ball was cleared, the referee signaled to his watch and showed the Tottenham players that he was not notified of a goal, as play carried on. That was as close as it can get, and initially it looked like it was in.

Jose Mourinho said after the game that goal-line tech doesn't make mistakes like VAR; however, he was critical of how the match was officiated, feeling that numerous calls incorrectly went against his team in this one.

"Goal-line technology doesn't make mistakes like VAR"



Jose Mourinho believes his team deserved to win at Watford but doesn't want to speak too critically of the refereeing performance.



🎙 @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/pQ3pzzRRWs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2020

It turns out to be a golden point for Watford -- a team that was left for dead when it fired two coaches in the opening months of the season. The club is now out of the relegation zone and hasn't lost any of its last six league games, with Nigel Pearson guiding this team to stability and potentially Premier League survival.

As for Spurs, they move up to seventh for the time being but are aiming to get back into the top six and potentially catch Chelsea for fourth place. Both teams have midweek league games coming up as Tottenham hosts Norwich on Wednesday and Watford goes to Aston Villa on Tuesday.