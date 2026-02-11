Tottenham have sacked their coach Thomas Frank after a disappointing half season. The English team is currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League standings only five points above the relegation zone and with only two wins in their last 17 games played in the domestic league. Despite a positive Champions League spell, where Spurs ended up in the top eight and advanced to the Round of 16 of the tournament, the club decided to sack the manager who was appointed in the summer 2025 to replace Ange Postecoglou. Last season Tottenham ended up in the 17th place in the Premier League, but at the same time managed to win the UEFA Europa League, beating Manchester United in the final, and despite the summer signings and the managerial change things haven't improved.

Get ready for the Knockout Stage like never before with the UEFA Champions League Bracket Games! Create a pool to compete against friends or enter our Bracket Challenge for a chance to win a dream trip to London, including 2 UCL tickets and a tour of the UCL Today set! Plus, see how you stack up against UCL Today's own Jamie and Micah. Sign up now before brackets are unlocked after the Round of 16 Draw, or play on the CBS Sports App!

On Wednesday, Tottenham announced the departure of their head coach.

"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today. Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together. However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

What's gone wrong this season?

It has been a challenging season for Frank and Tottenham as the Danish manager was appointed after an intense year which ended with the European trophy. However, the numbers speak for themselves when looking at what went under his management in the Premier League. After 26 Premier League games, Tottenham only won seven, drew eight and lost 11 matches with 36 goals scored and 37 conceded. A negative one goal difference might not be so concerning on its own, but if we look at their expected goals numbers, things are even more worrying as it turns out Tottenham are currently over performing with 27.5xG and only 98 shots on target in total (less than four per game) and 1.4 goals conceded per game (11th team in the Premier League). As you can see below Spurs have basically struggled despite running good compared to what they might expect.

CBS Sports

Their numbers in the UEFA Champions League league phase are not significantly different. They scored 17 goals in eight matches from 13.9 expected goals (xG) and recorded nine assists from 9.6 expected assists (xA). This suggests they performed slightly better outside their domestic competitions, though the difference is minimal, and it also reflects the varying quality of opposition faced. Tottenham lost only once in the league phase, a 5–3 away defeat to PSG. They secured wins against Villarreal, Copenhagen, Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, while drawing with Bodø/Glimt and AS Monaco. If we take a closer look at the Champions League fixtures, they have always over performed their expected goals, even in their loss, when they scored three goals against PSG (1.7xG) and when they scored two against Eintracht Frankfurt in the latest win of their league phase campaign (1.2 xG).

If things didn't work out for Frank this season, it has also to do with what happened off the pitch at Tottenham. The Danish manager, who previously coached Brentford from 2018 to 2025, is the latest departure for an English side in upheaval. This challenging season has already been marked by two big changes as both former chairman Daniel Levy and head of football Fabio Paratici left the team.