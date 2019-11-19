Tottenham fires Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs struggle in Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino is out at Tottenham as the Premier League club parted ways with its manager Tuesday, less than halfway through the 2019-20 season. Pochettino had been with Spurs since 2014 and led them to the Champions League final last season in what was the team's most successful campaign in history. However, he was fired less than six months later as Tottenham struggled to find its footing this season.

Spurs currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with 14 points, and they have won just three of their first 12 games this season. The team also suffered an embarrassing 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League but has since managed to put itself in position to qualify for the round of 16.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy issued the following statement:

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste. "Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing. "It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions - this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff - but we do so in the Club's best interests. "Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here. "We have a talented squad. We need to re-energise and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters."

The rocky season has also seen the team deal with the contract situation surrounding star midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Danish star's current deal is up at the end of the season, and the club and player haven't been able to reach an agreement on a contract extension. He can sign a pre-contract with a team in January, and the Spurs would lose him for nothing.

But when it comes down to it, it's all about the results. Tottenham has failed to beat Sheffield United, Everton and Watford in the last month, while also suffering incredible defeats to Brighton (3-0) and lowly Colchester in the EFL Cup.