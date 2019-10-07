Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris out until 2020 with dislocated elbow and ligament damage
The French shot-stopper suffered the injury over the weekend on a routine save
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to miss at least the remainder of the calendar year due to a dislocated elbow, the club announced on Monday. The World Cup-winning shot-stopper suffered the injury to his elbow on Saturday against Brighton when he went to make a routine save but fell in an awkward way. The concern was that he may have broken a bone, but tests revealed that he only dislocated his left elbow and suffered ligament damage. The club said he is not expected to return to training before the end of the calendar year.
Here's the club's official statement:
Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday.
The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019.
Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way.
The team didn't seem to clear up when Lloris should be expected back, but the expectation seems to be for him to return at some point during the club season. As a result, he's set to miss about three months at the very least, including the four remaining Champions League group stage games. Tottenham just lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in European play before the 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Without Lloris, the chances of advancing in the Champions League take a drastic hit.
Tottenham's backup goalkeeper is inexperienced Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga. Spurs will return from the international break on Oct. 19 at home against Watford.
-
MLS Cup Playoffs schedule
Here's how to watch every match in the postseason
-
Looking at new MLS Playoff format
The MLS playoffs get underway next weekend
-
Takeaways from MLS Decision Day
The 2019 MLS playoff field is set
-
Vela breaks MLS scoring record
Vela netted three goals on Sunday and finished the year with 34
-
Suarez scores on ridiculous bicycle kick
The Uruguayan star is on quite the run
-
Pulisic comes off bench, records assist
Chelsea won at Southampton, 4-1
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time