Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris out until 2020 with dislocated elbow and ligament damage

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is expected to miss at least the remainder of the calendar year due to a dislocated elbow, the club announced on Monday. The World Cup-winning shot-stopper suffered the injury to his elbow on Saturday against Brighton when he went to make a routine save but fell in an awkward way. The concern was that he may have broken a bone, but tests revealed that he only dislocated his left elbow and suffered ligament damage. The club said he is not expected to return to training before the end of the calendar year.

Here's the club's official statement:

Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday. The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019. Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way.

The team didn't seem to clear up when Lloris should be expected back, but the expectation seems to be for him to return at some point during the club season. As a result, he's set to miss about three months at the very least, including the four remaining Champions League group stage games. Tottenham just lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in European play before the 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Without Lloris, the chances of advancing in the Champions League take a drastic hit.

Tottenham's backup goalkeeper is inexperienced Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga. Spurs will return from the international break on Oct. 19 at home against Watford.