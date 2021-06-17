The Tottenham Hotspur managerial appointment saga has taken another improbable twist as Gennaro Gattuso has moved into pole position for the job just hours after leaving ACF Fiorentina with Paulo Fonseca now out of contention.
Gennaro Gattuso now leading the never-ending race to join Tottenham. Talks progressing. ⚪️ #THFC @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
He parted ways with Fiorentina after only 22 days because he wanted to sign some players from his agent Jorge Mendes to improve the team - but the club was not convinced.
The Portuguese was expected to take over at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a verbal agreement had been reached, but a tax issue has put paid to Fonseca's hopes of a switch to England and the Premier League.
Talks are now underway between Fabio Paratici and Gattuso just hours after the former Italy international ended his Viola stay after 22 days because of a dispute over transfer targets and his preference for agent Jorge Mendes' players.
Paulo Fonseca to Tottenham is 100% OFF. Deal collapsed because of taxes issues despite contract already completed and set to be signed - Fonseca had tax advantages from an Italian law which is not applicable in the UK 🚨⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
Spurs in talks with Gattuso now, as per @DiMarzio.
Fonseca has tax advantages from an Italian law which is incompatible with English laws and the deal has fallen through despite a completed contract agreement that was set to be signed by the former AS Roma boss.
Although sources have told CBS Sports' James Benge that Fonseca's cancelation is nothing to do with financial issues, insider Fabrizio Romano details that Spurs were unwilling to cover the difference between the two countries' fiscal situations for the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man.
Tottenham are NOT intentioned to cover the economic difference on fiscal side with Fonseca - he was set to sign after contract verbally agreed, it was done... but talks have now broken down. ❌⚪️ #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2021
Tottenham search now restarted. Jorge Mendes will try with Gattuso. @SkySport
Gattuso is a profile liked by Paratici from the off, but the former AC Milan midfielder had already signed up with Fiorentina by the time he was initially appointed in his new London-based role with Tottenham.