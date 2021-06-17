The Tottenham Hotspur managerial appointment saga has taken another improbable twist as Gennaro Gattuso has moved into pole position for the job just hours after leaving ACF Fiorentina with Paulo Fonseca now out of contention.

The Portuguese was expected to take over at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a verbal agreement had been reached, but a tax issue has put paid to Fonseca's hopes of a switch to England and the Premier League.

Talks are now underway between Fabio Paratici and Gattuso just hours after the former Italy international ended his Viola stay after 22 days because of a dispute over transfer targets and his preference for agent Jorge Mendes' players.

Fonseca has tax advantages from an Italian law which is incompatible with English laws and the deal has fallen through despite a completed contract agreement that was set to be signed by the former AS Roma boss.

Although sources have told CBS Sports' James Benge that Fonseca's cancelation is nothing to do with financial issues, insider Fabrizio Romano details that Spurs were unwilling to cover the difference between the two countries' fiscal situations for the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man.

Gattuso is a profile liked by Paratici from the off, but the former AC Milan midfielder had already signed up with Fiorentina by the time he was initially appointed in his new London-based role with Tottenham.