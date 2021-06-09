Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Paulo Fonseca to replace Jose Mourinho as manager on a contract until 2024, per CBS Sport insider Fabrizio Romano.

Mourinho was dismissed by Spurs as the short-lived Super League news broke and the Portuguese has since filled the void left by Fonseca at AS Roma in Serie A.

In a move that would complete the compatriots' job swap, Fonseca is now in talks with Tottenham and open to taking the job.

Former Juventus man Fabio Paratici is set to be named director of football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the Italian favors a move for Fonseca. The Portuguese manager would sign a three-year deal if it does go ahead with mutual "confidence" that an agreement is close.

Fonseca and Paratici would both be under contract until 2024 and announced before the end of the week, per Romano.

Although he won no silverware in Rome, Fonseca was extremely successful in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk and won three league and cup doubles there.