The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ and CBS.
Who's Playing
- AC Milan @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: AC Milan 3-1-2; Tottenham Hotspur 3-2-1
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV: Paramount+
What to Know
After two games on the road, Tottenham Hotspur are heading back home. They will face off against AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Since Tottenham Hotspur's past five Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.
Tottenham Hotspur didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with AC Milan back in February. Tottenham Hotspur fell just short of AC Milan by a score of 1-0.
Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to turn the tables on AC Milan this time around.
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+
- Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+
- Tottenham vs. AC Milan 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
Odds
Tottenham Hotspur are a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -106 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
See Champions League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven soccer expert. Get picks now.