The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ and CBS.

Who's Playing

AC Milan @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: AC Milan 3-1-2; Tottenham Hotspur 3-2-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

After two games on the road, Tottenham Hotspur are heading back home. They will face off against AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 8th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Since Tottenham Hotspur's past five Champions League contests have been decided by no more than a goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Tottenham Hotspur didn't get the result they wanted in their first fixture with AC Milan back in February. Tottenham Hotspur fell just short of AC Milan by a score of 1-0.

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to turn the tables on AC Milan this time around.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS and Paramount+



Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+

Saint-Germain, 3 p.m., CBS and Paramount+ Tottenham vs. AC Milan 3 p.m., Paramount+

UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur are a solid favorite against AC Milan, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -106 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

