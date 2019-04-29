Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax: Champions league prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The Champions League semifinals kick off on Tuesday when the two biggest surprises of the competition meet in London. Tottenham, fresh from knocking out Manchester City in the competition, welcomes Ajax to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg. Ajax, like Spurs, is riding a massive wave of confidence. The Dutch club knocked out Juventus, one of the favorites and three-time reigning champ Real Madrid on its way to the semis. It's a clash of two teams that nobody had making it this far, and only one will come out on top and become the surprise finalist.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Champions League: Tottenham vs. Ajax

Date : Tuesday, April 30



: Tuesday, April 30 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV channel : TNT and Univision



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Tottenham +130 / Ajax +200 / Draw +250

Storylines

Tottenham: It remains to be seen if Harry Kane can return for these matches with his ankle injury, and if he can't go, things could get a little complicated. Son Heung-Min is out of the first leg due to suspension. It's a different looking Spurs with Lucas Moura in the final third, but without Son and Kane, this team may have to rely on Fernando Llorente in attack.

Ajax: No fear and nothing to lose. By knocking off Real Madrid and Juventus, this team couldn't have any more confidence. On the road it has won at Real and Juve in the knockout stage, so against a weakened Spurs team, why can't they do it again? They'll gladly take a draw with goals though, and they will go forward in numbers to get at least one away goal.

Tottenham vs. Ajax prediction

A fantastic match with plenty of chances sees Tottenham get the narrow win, but an away goal from Ajax keeps the door wide open for them to move on.

Pick: Tottenham (+130)