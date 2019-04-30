Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax live score, Champions League updates: Donny van de Beek scores opener for Ajax

Spurs have allowed an away goal to Ajax in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semis

The semifinal round of the UEFA Champions League got underway on Tuesday in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs welcomed Ajax under the lights in the first leg. In an enticing battle between two surprise teams in the competition, it's the Dutch side that was looking to once again shine on the road, while Spurs hoped to overcome a weekend loss at home to West Ham in Premier League action. Ajax entered this game having gone on the road to eliminate Real Madrid and Juventus in previous rounds, and it got off to a hot start once again. 

First half

Just 15 minutes in, Hakim Ziyech found Donny van de Beek inside the box, with the latter calmly finishing into the left side of the goal to lead 1-0, with that lead standing at half time. Here's the goal and our live updates below:

Pregame 

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Keiran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente.

Ajax: Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Matthijs De Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schone, Donny Van de Beek; Frenkie De Jong, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres; Dusan Tadic. 

The match is set for 3 p.m. ET, and here's our match preview. You can watch the match on fuboTV (Try for free). 

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories