Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax live score, Champions League updates: Donny van de Beek scores opener for Ajax
Spurs have allowed an away goal to Ajax in the first half of the UEFA Champions League semis
The semifinal round of the UEFA Champions League got underway on Tuesday in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs welcomed Ajax under the lights in the first leg. In an enticing battle between two surprise teams in the competition, it's the Dutch side that was looking to once again shine on the road, while Spurs hoped to overcome a weekend loss at home to West Ham in Premier League action. Ajax entered this game having gone on the road to eliminate Real Madrid and Juventus in previous rounds, and it got off to a hot start once again.
First half
Just 15 minutes in, Hakim Ziyech found Donny van de Beek inside the box, with the latter calmly finishing into the left side of the goal to lead 1-0, with that lead standing at half time. Here's the goal and our live updates below:
Pregame
Here are the lineups for both sides:
Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Keiran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente.
Ajax: Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Matthijs De Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schone, Donny Van de Beek; Frenkie De Jong, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres; Dusan Tadic.
The match is set for 3 p.m. ET, and here's our match preview. You can watch the match on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Champions League group stage schedule
The knockout stage of the Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with Manchester United and...
-
Tottenham vs. Ajax UCL preview
It's the first leg of their semifinal from London
-
Firecrackers drive keeper to hospital
Fans of Jorge Wilstermann appeared to take revenge on Daniel Vaca
-
Starting lineups for Ajax-Spurs
Star striker Harry Kane remains injured and Son Heung-min is serving a suspension in Leg 1
-
Real won't match Pogba's wages at Man U
The French midfielder could be on the move this summer, but at what price?
-
Barcelona vs. Liverpool preview
The two titles favorites meet in the first leg of the semifinal