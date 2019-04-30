Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax live score, Champions League updates: Donny van de Beek scores opener for Ajax

The semifinal round of the UEFA Champions League got underway on Tuesday in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs welcomed Ajax under the lights in the first leg. In an enticing battle between two surprise teams in the competition, it's the Dutch side that was looking to once again shine on the road, while Spurs hoped to overcome a weekend loss at home to West Ham in Premier League action. Ajax entered this game having gone on the road to eliminate Real Madrid and Juventus in previous rounds, and it got off to a hot start once again.

First half

Just 15 minutes in, Hakim Ziyech found Donny van de Beek inside the box, with the latter calmly finishing into the left side of the goal to lead 1-0, with that lead standing at half time. Here's the goal and our live updates below:

Ajax strikes first 🔥 van de Beek puts the Dutch side ahead with a huge away goal



Pregame

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Keiran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente.

Ajax: Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Matthijs De Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schone, Donny Van de Beek; Frenkie De Jong, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres; Dusan Tadic.

