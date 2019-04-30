Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax live updates, score: Champions League surprises meet in first leg in London

The semifinal round of the UEFA Champions League gets underway on Tuesday in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs host Ajax under the lights in the first leg. In an enticing battle between two surprise teams in the competition, it's the Dutch side that is looking to once again shine on the road, while Spurs hope to overcome a weekend loss at home to West Ham in Premier League action. Ajax enters this game having gone on the road to eliminate Real Madrid and Juventus in previous rounds, but this time they'll have the first leg on the road, aiming to return to Amsterdam with the advantage. Tottenham is still without star striker Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, but without the former they've been able to make the last four and stay in the top four in the Premier League.

Here are the lineups:

Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Keiran Trippier, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli; Lucas Moura, Fernando Llorente.

Ajax: Andre Onana; Joel Veltman, Matthijs De Ligt, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico; Lasse Schone, Donny Van de Beek; Frenkie De Jong, Hakim Ziyech, David Neres; Dusan Tadic.

The match is set for 3 p.m. ET, and here's our match preview.

