Tottenham find themselves in a fight to win their Europa League group after going down 1-0 to Antwerp in Belgium.

Lior Refaelov scored the only goal of the game after being teed up by Dieumerci Mbokani following a Ben Davies error on 29 minutes at Bosuil Stadion to beat Jose Mourinho's men.

The Portuguese tactician, in his first Europa League match since November 2016, started Gareth Bale and other first team regulars like Hugo Lloris -- he even handed a rare start to Dele Alli.

However, Refaelov's moment of inspiration was enough to secure all three points for Ivan Leko's home side and Mbokani missed a great chance to double their lead.

LASK's 4-3 win over Ludogorets moves them level on points with the Premier League side but they still trail on goal difference after their heavy 3-0 loss in the opening round of matches.

Spurs remain winless away in Belgium, while Antwerp become the first Belgians to beat the Londoners in Europe since February 2017.