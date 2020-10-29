Tottenham find themselves in a fight to win their Europa League group after going down 1-0 to Antwerp in Belgium.
Lior Refaelov scored the only goal of the game after being teed up by Dieumerci Mbokani following a Ben Davies error on 29 minutes at Bosuil Stadion to beat Jose Mourinho's men.
This is not the start Jose Mourinho wanted but what a first touch and finish.— Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 29, 2020
Lior Refaelov puts Antwerp up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/rz28EzJtSk
The Portuguese tactician, in his first Europa League match since November 2016, started Gareth Bale and other first team regulars like Hugo Lloris -- he even handed a rare start to Dele Alli.
However, Refaelov's moment of inspiration was enough to secure all three points for Ivan Leko's home side and Mbokani missed a great chance to double their lead.
1 - Royal Antwerp have scored with their first shot on target against Spurs. Shock. #UEL— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2020
LASK's 4-3 win over Ludogorets moves them level on points with the Premier League side but they still trail on goal difference after their heavy 3-0 loss in the opening round of matches.
Spurs remain winless away in Belgium, while Antwerp become the first Belgians to beat the Londoners in Europe since February 2017.
WHAT A TEAM! 🥰#COYR 🔴⚪#UEL #ANTTOT #AntwerpOnTour pic.twitter.com/Ff8f7XqVUW— Royal Antwerp FC (@official_rafc) October 29, 2020