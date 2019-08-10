Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, Premier League start time
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Aston Villa (away)
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 0-0-0; Aston Villa 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Tottenham Hotspur 23-13-2; Aston Villa 0-0-0;
What to Know
The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will play their first match 12:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 at New Tottenham Stadium.
Last season, Aston Villa battled their way out of the EFL Championship, earning their spot in the PL this year by winning the playoffs. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur wasn't quite an elite contender, but they did boast a solid 23-13-2 record and a comfortable fourth-place finish on 71 points.
We'll see if Aston Villa is ready to make the most of their promotion. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on this and all the Premier League action.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
