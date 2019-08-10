Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

The 2019-2020 Premier League season is here, and Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur will play their first match 12:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 at New Tottenham Stadium.

Last season, Aston Villa battled their way out of the EFL Championship, earning their spot in the PL this year by winning the playoffs. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur wasn't quite an elite contender, but they did boast a solid 23-13-2 record and a comfortable fourth-place finish on 71 points.

We'll see if Aston Villa is ready to make the most of their promotion.