Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 4-4-5; Bournemouth 4-5-4

What to Know

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. Since Bournemouth's past seven matches have been decided by no more than a single goal, don't be surprised if it's a close one.

On Saturday, Bournemouth fell a goal short of Wolverhampton, losing 2-1.

Meanwhile, Tottenham slipped by West Ham United 3-2.

When the two teams last met in May, Bournemouth won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham 1-0. Will Bournemouth repeat their success, or do Spurs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Bournemouth
  • When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
  • Where: New Tottenham Stadium
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won four out of their last six games against Bournemouth.

  • May 04, 2019 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
  • Dec 26, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Mar 11, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Bournemouth 1
  • Oct 14, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Apr 15, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
  • Oct 22, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 0 vs. Bournemouth 0
