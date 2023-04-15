The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Bournemouth 8-6-16; Tottenham Hotspur 16-5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

What to Know

Bournemouth are 1-6 against Tottenham Hotspur since October of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Bournemouth will head out on the road to face off against Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.

On Saturday, Bournemouth never let their opponents score. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Leicester City and snuck past 1-0. Bournemouth's only goal came from Philip Billing in minute 40.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur haven't lost a game since March 4th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion. The score was all tied up at the break 1-1, but Tottenham Hotspur were the better team in the second half.

Their wins bumped Bournemouth to 8-6-16 and Tottenham Hotspur to 16-5-9. We'll see who can continue their climb to a winning record.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur are a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -222 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

