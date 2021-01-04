Tottenham Hotspur can book their place in the final of the EFL Carabao Cup against either Manchester United or City if they can see off Brentford on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's men landed the lowest-ranked opponents left in this season's League Cup but have seen the Bees knock out Premier League sides Newcastle United, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Southampton on their way to the final four.

Four-time winners Spurs last reached the final back in 2015 while this is Brentford's best-ever showing in the competition.

Can Thomas Frank's men make it five top-flight scalps?

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 5 | Time: 14:45 p.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

TV/Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds: Spurs -200; Draw +320; Brentford +550 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Spurs:

After their 3-0 home win over Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, Mourinho's men are unbeaten in three matches across all competitions -- a run that started with their 3-1 Carabao Cup quarterfinal win away at Stoke City.

With Marine coming up in the FC Cup this weekend, this could be an opportunity for fringe members of the squad to step up and make a contribution before league duty resumes with a difficult trip to Villa Park to face Aston Villa.

Brentford:

Unbeaten since late October and with four consecutive wins across all competitions, Brentford are in-form and currently sit fourth in the Championship within six points of leaders Norwich City and just two points behind Swansea City in second.

Frank's men have beaten Southampton, Fulham and Newcastle in regulation time with penalties needed against West Brom -- the only two teams to have scored against the Bees in this season's competition.

Middlesbrough are up next in the FA Cup before Reading away in the league and Luton Town at home with Swansea towards the end of the month so this period will be a good test of the squad depth available to the Dane.

Prediction

Spurs to win but Brentford to push them -- possibly beyond 90 minutes.

Pick: Spurs 2-1 Brentford.