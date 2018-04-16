Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
Spurs are on the verge of cementing a spot in the top four
Tottenham Hotspur takes on Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday in a midweek Premier League match, as the Spurs aim to nearly lock up a spot in the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
Fourth-place Tottenham has the chance to go 10 points clear of fifth place and all but cement a spot in the top four, which means they'll be in Champions League contention next season. Brighton is just seven points clear of the drop zone, but after Southampton and Stoke slipped up, it'll probably be safe with one more win.
Prediction
Harry Kane scores, Tottenham nearly cements top-four status and Brighton is kept waiting to become safe. Spurs 3, Brighton 0.
