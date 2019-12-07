Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Burnley (away)
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-5-5; Burnley 5-7-3
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. Tottenham has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Burnley should be prepared for a fight.
It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Spurs were not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Tottenham lost 2-1 to Man United.
Meanwhile, Burnley ended up a good deal behind Manchester City when they played, losing 4-1.
When the two teams last met in February, Spurs and Burnley were neck-and-neck, but Spurs came up empty-handed with a 2-1 loss. Maybe Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last seven games against Burnley.
- Feb 23, 2019 - Burnley 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 15, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 23, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Burnley 0
- Aug 27, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Apr 01, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 0
- Dec 18, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Dec 17, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1
-
Inter vs. Roma preview
Inter Milan enters this match in first place after leaping past Juventus
-
Barcelona vs. Mallorca preview
Barca is back in first place after the dramatic win at Atletico Madrid
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Juventus vs. Lazio preview
Juve has slipped into second place and looking to catch Inter
-
Premier League coaching hot seat
Is a change at Old Trafford coming?
-
Gunners hit new low in loss to Brighton
The Gunners are really struggling this season
-
Rashford spoils Mourinho's return to Old Trafford
A year after being fired by Manchester United, Jose Mourinho was unable to exact revenge at...
-
Messi saves Barca in win over Atleti
The Argentine superstar sealed it in the second half