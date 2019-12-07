Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 5-5-5; Burnley 5-7-3

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. Tottenham has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Burnley should be prepared for a fight.

It was all tied up 1-1 at halftime, but Spurs were not quite Manchester United's equal in the second half when they met on Wednesday. Tottenham lost 2-1 to Man United.

Meanwhile, Burnley ended up a good deal behind Manchester City when they played, losing 4-1.

When the two teams last met in February, Spurs and Burnley were neck-and-neck, but Spurs came up empty-handed with a 2-1 loss. Maybe Spurs will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: New Tottenham Stadium

New Tottenham Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won five out of their last seven games against Burnley.