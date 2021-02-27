Tottenham Hotspur host Burnley on Sunday as Spurs look to stop their slide down the Premier League table. Spurs currently sit in ninth place on 36 points, a full nine points behind fourth place and the Champions League spots. Burnley meanwhile continue to hover in relative safety on 28 points, six clear of the relegation zone.

After a two-game homestand where they drew against two teams in the relegation places, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion, Burnley will head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Sean Dyche's men have not lost a match since February third against Manchester City They'll be seeking to avenge the 1-0 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played, way back at the end of October.

Tottenham, on the other hand, fell a goal shy of West Ham United on Sunday, losing 2-1. Spurs have only one three games this calendar year, with wins over Sheffield United and West Brom, both sides likely to be relegated, and Leeds was back on January 3rd.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last nine games against Burnley.

Oct 26, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Burnley 0

Mar 07, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Burnley 1

Dec 07, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Burnley 0

Feb 23, 2019 - Burnley 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1

Dec 15, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Burnley 0

Dec 23, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Burnley 0

Aug 27, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1

Apr 01, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 0

Dec 18, 2016 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Burnley 1

Prediction

It won't be pretty, and games against Burnley seldom are, but Spurs will eke out a victory despite their recent struggles in form. Pick: Spurs 1, Burnley 0