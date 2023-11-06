The Premier League wraps up on Monday with one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Chelsea 3-3-4, Tottenham Hotspur 8-2-0

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV/Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Chelsea has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against Tottenham Hotspur at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Chelsea was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Chelsea was not quite Brentford's equal in the second half on Saturday. Chelsea took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brentford. Brentford's two goals came from Ethan Pinnock at minute 58 and Bryan Mbeumo at minute 90.

Meanwhile, Tottenham put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their undefeated season alive. They had just enough and edged Crystal Palace out 2-1. Tottenham got a boost from their Joel Ward, who scored an own goal at minute 53.

Chelsea now has a losing record at 3-3-4. As for Tottenham, their win bumped their record up to 8-2-0.

Chelsea came up short against Tottenham when the teams last played back in February, falling 2-0. Can Chelsea avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Chelsea has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tottenham Hotspur.