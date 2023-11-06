The Premier League wraps up on Monday with one of the most hotly anticipated games of the year.
Who's Playing
- Chelsea @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Chelsea 3-3-4, Tottenham Hotspur 8-2-0
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- TV/Live stream: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Chelsea has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will square off against Tottenham Hotspur at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game Chelsea was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
While it was all tied up 0-0 at halftime, Chelsea was not quite Brentford's equal in the second half on Saturday. Chelsea took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Brentford. Brentford's two goals came from Ethan Pinnock at minute 58 and Bryan Mbeumo at minute 90.
Meanwhile, Tottenham put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their undefeated season alive. They had just enough and edged Crystal Palace out 2-1. Tottenham got a boost from their Joel Ward, who scored an own goal at minute 53.
Chelsea now has a losing record at 3-3-4. As for Tottenham, their win bumped their record up to 8-2-0.
Chelsea came up short against Tottenham when the teams last played back in February, falling 2-0. Can Chelsea avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Tottenham Hotspur is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +111 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Chelsea has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tottenham Hotspur.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 0
- Aug 14, 2022 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Chelsea 2
- Jan 23, 2022 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Sep 19, 2021 - Chelsea 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 04, 2021 - Chelsea 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 29, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 0 vs. Chelsea 0
- Feb 22, 2020 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 22, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Chelsea 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Nov 24, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Chelsea 1