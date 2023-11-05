Tottenham Hotspur aim to return to the top of the table -- all while welcoming back a familiar face on Monday. Spurs host Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea, which marks the manager's return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since he was fired by the North London club in November 2019. Four years later, Pochettino is now coaching one of Spurs' big rivals in the midst of a rough patch and sit in 13th place. His ex-team, meanwhile, are flying high in the early days of the Ange Postecoglou era -- Tottenham are the last remaining unbeaten side in the Premier League and could go first with a win.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Monday, Nov. 6 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Monday, Nov. 6 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham Hotspur +115; Draw +270; Chelsea +210

Storylines

Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs have four wins and one draw in their last five, and though the schedule has been generous to them, the performances tell a more complex story. Postecoglou's side has struggled at times to break down teams like Luton Town and Crystal Palace, who try to maintain defensive resolve against opponents like Spurs. The North Londoners have found a way to overcome that each and every time, though, in large part because of the form of Son Heung-min and James Maddison.

The pair will be available alongside most of Tottenham's mainstays and the squad received an additional boost last week when midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur made his long-awaited return after suffering an ACL tear in February. Left back Destiny Udogie's availability is unclear after he missed the previous game with a minor muscle injury.

Chelsea: The Blues seemed to recover from early season woes with wins over Fulham and Burnley in their last five games, but a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in which they relinquished a 2-0 lead and a 2-0 loss to Brentford last week renewed the questions about Chelsea. The team's attack still seems to have a Christopher Nkunku-sized hole as he recovers from knee surgery, but Raheem Sterling is filling in as the team's leading goalscorer with three goals this season.

A few players are out with long-term injuries but many of Pochettino's favorites should be around for this matchup, including midfielders Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer.

Prediction

Chelsea have struggled against the more talented sides in Premier League play so far, while a team with fewer defensive intentions could suit a Spurs team that is hard to bet against while Son and Maddison are in their current form. Pick: Tottenham Hotspur 1, Chelsea 0