Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, news

The Premier League's big weekend already featured a tasty matchup in Saturday's game between Manchester City and Leicester City, and it continues on Sunday as Tottenham Hotspur and coach Jose Mourinho welcome Chelsea across London for an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff. Mourinho has previously coached Chelsea in two different stints but will be playing the Blues for the first time as the coach of Spurs.

Here's everything to know about the match:

Tottenham vs. Chelsea

Date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel: NBCSN

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Tottenham: Win, and fourth place belongs to Spurs. Pretty wild to think it after the slow start under Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham is revived, with Mourinho leading the way and the club has won four of its last five games in the league. The key here will be containing Willian. The Brazilian is the creator in the final third and doesn't get the credit he deserves. He's been as important as any other Chelsea player so far this season.



Chelsea: Just a few weeks back Chelsea had a nice little lead for a top-four spot, but having lost four of their last five sees the team with just a one-point advantage over surprising Sheffield United. Wolves is just two points behind and a loss to Tottenham would move Spurs into the top four. This is a chance to get a little bit of breathing room back.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea prediction

Harry Kane is the hero as Spurs get into the top four.

Pick: Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1