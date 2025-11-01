Tottenham will host Chelsea on Saturday for a key Premier League match in London. The side coached by Thomas Frank is currently third in the standings with 17 points after nine games while Chelsea are ninth with 14 points and this London derby can definitely change the direction of this season for both teams. Since beating Burnley on the opening day of 2025-26, Tottenham have lost at home to Bournemouth and Aston Villa, while only a last-minute equaliser spared them defeat to Wolves. Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's game, Frank spoke about Maresca's job at Chelsea: "Enzo's done an amazing job at Chelsea. First season, qualifying for the Champions League and won the Conference League, so competing in definitely more than one front. Won the Club World Cup and had a decent start to the season, very impressive. It was very clear what him and his staff want to achieve, how they want to play." Here's what you need to know.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time : 1:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 1 | : 1:30 p.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Tottenham +171; Draw +253; Chelsea +149

Possible lineups

Tottenham XI: Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Micky van de Ven, Djed Spence; Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur; Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall, Xavi Simons; Randal Kolo Muani.

Chelsea XI: Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens; Tyrique George.

Prediction

Both sides will lose some key points if they lose on Saturday and they might be scared of it. PICK: Tottenham 1, Chelsea 1.

What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.



3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Sunday live streams on YouTube as soon as the last NWSL game of the weekend ends.



⚽ Call it What You Want (Tuesday and Thursday): Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies, and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the game in the United States as the country prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup. Catch new episodes live on the Golazo America YouTube channel every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.



📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.