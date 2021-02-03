Two teams that were viewed as potential Premier League title contenders meet on Thursday with the hopes of just pushing the top four as Chelsea head across London to face Tottenham. Spurs have lost back-to-back games, including a shock defeat to Brighton, while Chelsea have won just one out of three but hope to string together consecutive wins under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 4 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, United Kingdom

TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Tottenham +245; Draw +235; Chelsea +115 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Tottenham: Spurs were awful and outplayed against Brighton, struggling to do much of anything in attack despite having 57 percent possession. With the injury bug striking Harry Kane again, somebody else is going to have to step up in attack. Heung-min Son cannot do it all, but there also needs to be a creative engine in the middle. As Gareth Bale continues to struggle, Tottenham needs to find new ways to create, and it's got to be soon.

Chelsea: The Blues won last time out under Tuchel, but it was far from convincing. Getting two goals from defenders is welcomed anytime, but everyone is still waiting for Chelsea's loaded attack, on paper, to delivery consistently. Perhaps this will be the game where Timo Werner can get back on track and Kai Havertz can get on track for the first time, under the guidance of their fellow German in Tuchel. Havertz has one Premier League goal in 18 matches.

Tottenham vs. Chelsea prediction

A point that doesn't do much for either, leaving both outside of the top six. Pick: Tottenham 1, Chelsea 1.

